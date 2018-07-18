Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on “Street Beat,” our host April Moss speaks with Willie Bell, from the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners regarding the Opioid crisis here in Southeast Detroit.

img 1210 Street Beat: Opioid Epidemic

Next, she speaks with Megan Phillips, Supervisor Access Substance Abuse Disorder Unit, Oakland Community Health Network and Denise Arbaugh, Director of Crisis Residential Unit at Common Ground.

img 1214 Street Beat: Opioid Epidemic

Finally she interviews Melvin Eckles, recovered OPIOD addict who now serves as RECOVERY Coach Sober Support Unit at Common Ground.

img 1214 Street Beat: Opioid Epidemic

