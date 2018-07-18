This week on “Street Beat,” our host April Moss speaks with Willie Bell, from the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners regarding the Opioid crisis here in Southeast Detroit.

Next, she speaks with Megan Phillips, Supervisor Access Substance Abuse Disorder Unit, Oakland Community Health Network and Denise Arbaugh, Director of Crisis Residential Unit at Common Ground.

Finally she interviews Melvin Eckles, recovered OPIOD addict who now serves as RECOVERY Coach Sober Support Unit at Common Ground.