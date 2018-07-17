The Warriors Will - The 100Monty strives to show Wonkru an alternative to war, and to the valley itself.

Street Beat: Ann Arbor Art FairThis week on Street Beat, our host Amyre Makupson interviews a variety of artists and executives responsible for hosting the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 6/18The Detroit Proud Playlist is back and offering you the most diverse Detroit hits! Check out this week's picks and tell us what you think!

DIY Cover Stops Cats From Treating My Kid's Sandbox Like A LitterboxCover your sandboxes folks. Don't go through the shame, worry and hysteria of a fecal CATastrophy. Check out my build of a simple and cheap solution that takes care of a number of sandbox sins. Thanks to this blogger Valerie for the idea.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 7/2Summer is here and we all know that a well-manicured playlist is a must for these long, hot days. Check out this week's featured artists for some fresh tunes for your ears!

Jonathan Mangum 4 - Whose Line Is It Anyway?Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games.

Sic Semper Tyrannis - The 100The growing fractures in Wonkru threaten to explode once and for all.

There in the Disappearing Light - The OriginalsKlaus helps Hope cope with her pain in an unconventional way.

The Fastest Illusion in the World…and More! - Masters Of IllusionHosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience.

Ross Matthews - Whose Line Is It Anyway?Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games.