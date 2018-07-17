Comments
MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, July 20, 2018 at 8:30pm on CW50 – CREEPY, CRAWLY MAGIC – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Michael Grandinetti, George Iglesias, Jeki Yoo, The Surrealists, Henok Negash and Eric Jones (#502). Original airdate 7/6/2018.