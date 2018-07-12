Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on Street Beat, our host Amyre Makupson interviews a variety of artists and executives responsible for hosting the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair.

She explores all of the various components of the event with Maureen Riley, Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original.

Next she interviews artists including Photographer Michelle Detering, who is presenting her work at the State Street Art Fair and Jeweler Kristin Perkins, from the South University Art Fair.

Then, Amyre speaks with Chef Kevin Donato from Knight’s Steakhouse.

Finally she interviews Chris DuPont, Musician who will be performing on the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair Stage.

