MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, July 13, 2018 at 8pm on CW50 – METAMORPHOSIS – Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines – all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Titou, Greg Frewin, Spidey, Billy Kidd, Jibrizy, Chris Randall, George Iglesias and Murray SawChuck (#503). Original airdate 7/13/2018.