image1 Street Beat: Summer Safety

This week on “Street Beat,” our host Lisa Germani speaks with Detroit Safe Kids Coordinator Joann Moss, from Metro Detroit Safe Kids.

image4 Street Beat: Summer Safety

She also learns more about grilling and fire safety from Fire Chief John Cieslik, of the Rochester Fire Department.

image5 Street Beat: Summer Safety

Next, she interviews First Lieutenant Michael Shaw from the Michigan State Police regarding safety in homes and on the roads.

image8 Street Beat: Summer Safety

Finally, she speaks with Elise Ramsey, Field Services Manager from the Michigan Humane Society about protecting our pets in the summer heat.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live