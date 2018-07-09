This week on “Street Beat,” our host Lisa Germani speaks with Detroit Safe Kids Coordinator Joann Moss, from Metro Detroit Safe Kids.

She also learns more about grilling and fire safety from Fire Chief John Cieslik, of the Rochester Fire Department.

Next, she interviews First Lieutenant Michael Shaw from the Michigan State Police regarding safety in homes and on the roads.

Finally, she speaks with Elise Ramsey, Field Services Manager from the Michigan Humane Society about protecting our pets in the summer heat.