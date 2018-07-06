Celebrating 13 years, the annual “Best of Detroit Party” recognized all the great food, fashions, and music the area has to offer.

A little bit over 2,000 people attended this year’s party in Eastern Market. The event featured more than 20 restaurants and bars.

Every year this event honors what readers of Hour Detroit find as the best of the best.

The June issue of the magazine looks at all the good things Detroit has to offer to the community.

Some of this years’ honorees included Beans & Cornbread, Detroit Cookie Company, Doc Sweets’, Buddy’s Pizza and many more.

Mary Sutton who serves as the Events and Marketing Manager for Hour Detroit said, “this is a great way to see all the amazing things we have in the city all in one place.”

To see the full list of award winners visit http://www.hourdetroit.com/Hour-Detroit/June-2018/Best-of-Detroit-2018/.

The CW50 Street Team congratulates all of the “2018 Best of Detroit” winners!