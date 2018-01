Arrow: Season 6: Episode 10 Divided Pictured (L-R): Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak -- Photo: Daniel Power/The CW - © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.