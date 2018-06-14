This week on Street Beat, our host Amyre Makupson explores different organizations helping families and individuals prosper in Detroit.

She will sit down with Lighthouse of Oakland to discuss helping families in need.

And with different representatives from Women’s Business Organizations.

She talks with Comerica Bank and Hatch Detroit about a contest for budding business people in Detroit.

Finally, she interviews Sarah Donnelly from TechTown, to discuss how their organization is encouraging and incubating entrepreneurship all over Metro Detroit.