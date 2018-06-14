(Credit: Megg Jacobs/ CW50)

This week on Street Beat, our host Amyre Makupson explores different organizations helping families and individuals prosper in Detroit.

 

image2 Street Beat: Lighthouse of Oakland County and Business

(Credit: Megg Jacobs/ CW50)

She will sit down with Lighthouse of Oakland to discuss helping families in need.

 

image41 Street Beat: Lighthouse of Oakland County and Business

(Credit: Megg Jacobs/ CW50)

And with different representatives from Women’s Business Organizations.

 

image61 Street Beat: Lighthouse of Oakland County and Business

(Credit: Megg Jacobs/ CW50)

She talks with Comerica Bank and Hatch Detroit about a contest for budding business people in Detroit.

image8 Street Beat: Lighthouse of Oakland County and Business

(Credit: Megg Jacobs/ CW50)

Finally, she interviews Sarah Donnelly from TechTown, to discuss how their organization is encouraging and incubating entrepreneurship all over Metro Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live