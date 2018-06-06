The first Saturday of June brought out runners and walkers of all ages to support Open Door Outreach Center.

Julie Run to End Hunger celebrated 25 years and as always the support from the community was vital in putting this race together.

Since 1993 this run has raised money for the pantry portion of Open Door.

This time of year the stock runs very low for the non-profit organization but with the help of generous donations, they are able to restock the food pantry to support the community all throughout the summer months.

Our very own CBS 62/CW 50 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter was the event emcee for the morning. This organization holds a special place in her heart and she was honored to be there to help them raise money for their important cause.

Last year alone over 8,000 people were fed through this program and over 3,000 families were able to provide meals because of Open Door.

Julie Run to End Hunger is an annual event but there are ways for you to contribute to the organization throughout the whole year.

They are always looking for donations of food and if you would like to help out visit them online at https://opendooroutreachcenter.com.