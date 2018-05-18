Filed Under:Street Beat

Street Beat continues its partnership with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion with a look at housing segregation.

image12 Street Beat: Housing Segregation:  We Don’t Want Them

Host Amyre Makupson will talk about the Roundtable’s exhibit on housing segregation and how it’s being used to increase awareness of this issue.

image22 Street Beat: Housing Segregation:  We Don’t Want Them

Guests include Freda Sampson, a Diversity and Inclusion Professional and the creative force behind the exhibit; Stacey Stevens, the Co-Director of Programs for the Michigan Roundtable,

image42 Street Beat: Housing Segregation:  We Don’t Want Them

Deborah Jenkins, the Principal of Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School;

Steve Spreitzer, the President and CEO, of the Michigan Roundtable;

image61 Street Beat: Housing Segregation:  We Don’t Want Them

Lolita Davis, the Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; Dianna Sharpe, the Tax Resource Manager for KPMG;

image81 Street Beat: Housing Segregation:  We Don’t Want Them

Arlene Frank, the Executive Director for the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live