Street Beat continues its partnership with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion with a look at housing segregation.

Host Amyre Makupson will talk about the Roundtable’s exhibit on housing segregation and how it’s being used to increase awareness of this issue.

Guests include Freda Sampson, a Diversity and Inclusion Professional and the creative force behind the exhibit; Stacey Stevens, the Co-Director of Programs for the Michigan Roundtable,

Deborah Jenkins, the Principal of Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School;

Steve Spreitzer, the President and CEO, of the Michigan Roundtable;

Lolita Davis, the Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; Dianna Sharpe, the Tax Resource Manager for KPMG;

Arlene Frank, the Executive Director for the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.