Free Event On May 18-20th At The Grosse Pointe Yacht Club
Family enjoying Great Lakes Boating Festival (Photo courtesy of Youth Nautical Education Foundation)

Summer is finally coming!  Celebrate the start of the season at the Great Lakes Boating Festival on May 18-20th at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

It’s a weekend of family fun with boats on display from 16-80 feet! There will be antique cars and vintage boats, plus an art show, an exhibit from the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, remote control sailboats, stadium sailing, marine products, and a steel band.  WOMC’s Beau Daniels will also be on-site May 19th from 3 -5 PM!

The event is free to the public!

WHO: Great Lakes Boating Festival
WHAT: Family fun for a cause!
WHEN: May 18-20
WHERE: Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lakeshore Rd., Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236
WHY: Proceeds benefit Grosse Pointe Youth Nautical Education Foundation
COST:  Free Admission!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:  http://Great Lakes Boating Festival

Learning to sail (Photo courtesy of the Youth Nautical Education)Foundation

