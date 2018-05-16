Summer is finally coming! Celebrate the start of the season at the Great Lakes Boating Festival on May 18-20th at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

It’s a weekend of family fun with boats on display from 16-80 feet! There will be antique cars and vintage boats, plus an art show, an exhibit from the Dossin Great Lakes Museum, remote control sailboats, stadium sailing, marine products, and a steel band. WOMC’s Beau Daniels will also be on-site May 19th from 3 -5 PM!

The event is free to the public!

WHO: Great Lakes Boating Festival

WHAT: Family fun for a cause!

WHEN: May 18-20

WHERE: Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lakeshore Rd., Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236

WHY: Proceeds benefit Grosse Pointe Youth Nautical Education Foundation

COST: Free Admission!

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://Great Lakes Boating Festival