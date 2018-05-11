Dancing can impact life in so many positive ways. Razan Isaac, host of this week’s Street Beat Web Exclusive, finds out some of them from Marta Annette of Detroit SBKZ and Team 313. According to Marta, “Dance is very important to the soul.” It is also a great form of exercise, a wonderful way to meet people, and a good stress reliever. Marta shares information about Latin dance classes, local places to dance or perform, and team competitions.

At the end of the month, they are hosting in a 22 hour dance-athon that will bring awareness to the number of veterans who commit suicide every day. There will also be another event in October featuring latin dances. For more information, visit their Facebook page: Facebook.com/TheDetroitSBKZ.