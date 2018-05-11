This week on Street Beat, because of the growing rate of cancer diagnosis host Lisa Germani takes a closer look at some forms of cancer and the support groups who help those battling the disease.

First, volunteer organizers for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Robb Drzewicki and Emily Macbeth, explain what this organization does to help raise money for children’s cancer research.

Then, Dr. Eden Wells, Chief Medical Executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Jeff Johnston, Chief Science Officer at Delta Dental talk about oral cancer and what is being done to bring more awareness to this disease.

Next, Dr. David Byrd from Rochester Skin Cancer Center explains the different types of skin cancer, how they can be treated, and how they can be prevented.

Finally, Rosie Morrison, the Program Director for the Cancer Support Community in Ann Arbor, shares what they do to help cancer patients and their families.