The CW50 Street Team attended the Super Run! This run took place at Wayne State University. This run is a family-friendly 5k/10K run with a Super Hero theme. There also was a 100-yard dash for the kids so they could run as superheroes as well. Many attendees came dressed up in their favorite SuperHero costumes.

To keep the superhero theme going, the DJ played songs that were oriented around Super Hero’s. Besides the run, there was a lot of fun entertainment involved. Some activities ranged from Galactic Game Zone, Kids Run, Superhero Mask Coloring, DJ & Vendors. A workout warm-up was provided by Coach Kiwi to get those who were running active and ready to go!

CW50’s street team enjoyed there time at the super run, as well as enjoying all of the superhero swag that was attendance. Seeing people come out into the community to have a fun time was great to see.