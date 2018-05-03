This week on Street Beat, host Amyre Makupson focuses on STEM education and the importance of play.

First, the Wyandotte-Downriver Affiliate of American Association University Women is offering a STEM workshop for teenage girls. Madeleine Jones, president of AAUW and Publicity chairperson Diana Mente share the details.

Then, Richard G. Bush, the Baker College Dean of College of Information Technology, and Anca Sala, Dean of College of Engineering, also with Baker College, explain their initiatives for high school students and careers in the STEM field.

Next, Gary Erwin, the University of Detroit Mercy Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications, talks about the STEM-related senior capstone projects at the University as well as other programs at U of D.

Finally, Jim Boyle, the Vice President of Programs and Communications for the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation stops by to explain their “Build to Play” initiative that encourages the construction of playscapes so children have the opportunity to play in a safe and structured environment.