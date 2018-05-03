By Logan Tesmer, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

Have CW50’s shows sparked an interest in comics for you? Do you want to get into comic books but don’t know where to start? You can start your collection this Saturday with Free Comic Book Day. Even long-time readers of comics can join in on the event.

In its 17th year, Free Comic Book Day celebrates literacy and creativity by giving away over five million comic books in specialty shops across America and Canada. These shops also host community events including costume contests, creator signings, raffles, door prizes, and photos with costumed characters.

This is a unique chance to start a collection, catch-up on a series, finish an arch, or find that special comic you’ve been looking for.

Hey, Riverdale fans. Here’s some good news for you. One of the comic books being given away during the event is the Untold Comic Stories from the Hit TV Series on The CW: Riverdale. Set in the same universe as the CW series, the issue gives readers a peek into the secrets that diner-owner Pop Tate overhears in the town.

To find a comic book specialty store participating in the event near you, click here

Logan Tesmer is a graduate of Specs Howard School of Media Arts, pursuing a career in media production.