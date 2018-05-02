Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13th, but you can enjoy an early Mother’s Day celebration this weekend.

On Sunday, May 6th, the AMVETS Junior Auxiliary members are hosting a Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast from 9:00-11:30am in the Hall at the AMVETS Post #57 in Harper Woods.

Join them to celebrate your mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters or that special lady in your life!!! In addition to breakfast, there will be a Tin Can Basket Raffle. No need to be present to win. Plus, every lady will leave with a special gift.

The event is sponsored by the Harper Woods Post # 57 Jr. AMVETS along with the Grosse Pointe Girl Scout Troop and the Harper Woods Boy Scout Troop.

DATE: MAY 6, 2018

TIME: 9am-11:30am

WHERE: Harper Woods, AMVETS Post #57

19730 Harper Ave, Harper Woods, MI 48225

Cost:

$8.00 for Adults

$5.00 for 12yrs -3yrs

2yrs and under FREE