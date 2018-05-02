The AMVETS Junior Auxiliary Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast is May 6
(credit: Raquel Parks)

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13th, but you can enjoy an early Mother’s Day celebration this weekend.

On Sunday, May 6th, the AMVETS Junior Auxiliary members are hosting a Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast from 9:00-11:30am in the Hall at the AMVETS Post #57 in Harper Woods.

Join them to celebrate your mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters or that special lady in your life!!!  In addition to breakfast, there will be a Tin Can Basket Raffle.  No need to be present to win.  Plus, every lady will leave with a special gift.

The event is sponsored by the Harper Woods Post # 57 Jr. AMVETS along with the Grosse Pointe Girl Scout Troop and the Harper Woods Boy Scout Troop.

DATE:  MAY 6, 2018
TIME:  9am-11:30am
WHERE:  Harper Woods, AMVETS Post #57
19730 Harper Ave, Harper Woods, MI 48225

Cost:
$8.00 for Adults
$5.00 for 12yrs -3yrs
2yrs and under FREE

