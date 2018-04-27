Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on Street Beat, host April Moss looks at several organizations holding awareness events in April and May.

First Brian Christy, the co-chair of the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, shares information about the upcoming race to fund research for breast cancer.

Then, Mary Fletcher, one of the coordinators for the Super Run, and Christi Strickler who leads the charity department talk about this family-friendly event that benefits charities while bringing out the super hero in everyone.

Next, April is sexual assault awareness month and Amna Osman, the President and CEO of Haven, stops by to discuss it and their “Embrace Your Voice – March for Consent.”

Finally, Dr. Cynthera McNeill, President of S.A.V.E.T.H.E.M., discusses their upcoming health fair that features a step competition for teens.

