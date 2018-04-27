By Logan Tesmer, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

2,996 lives were lost in the tragic terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Of those 2,996 lives, 16 of them had significant ties to Michigan. On Monday, April 30th, a bronze plaque which will be permanently attached to the 9/11 memorial that will bear the names of the Michigan men and women who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Louisa St. Clair Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated the plaque to the memorial. The keynote speaker for the unveiling will be Regent Kay Burt-Willson.

The plaque will be unveiled during a formal dedication ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, April 30, at the AMVETS Hall, 19730 Harper, Harper Woods. It will be moved inside in the event of rain.

The ceremony will include participation from Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, AMVETS and DAR chaplains, Metro Detroit Police and Fire Pipes and Drums. Light refreshments will be served at the ceremony.

Come and honor the Michigan residents who lost their lives in the attacks on 9/11.

Logan Tesmer is a graduate of Specs Howard School of Media Arts, pursuing a career in Media Production.