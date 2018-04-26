The CW50 Street Team attended the Earth Day celebration in Rochester! Municipal Park was filled with many booths informing and encouraging people to become more aware of their surroundings.

This event was free admission for everyone who attended, thanks to all of the generous sponsors. While attending this event, attendees were able to shop (many green products and services), learn (presentations by experts) and celebrate (live music, dancing, and contest)!

It was great to see many people create better ways to help our environment. CW50 Street Team enjoyed their earth day like no other. We all should take a stand to make a difference in our lives by creating a better environment on earth. So start today!