Exhibitor at "Quilts from the Attic" (Photo courtesy of Macomb County Quilt Guild)

Roseville –

More than 200 quilts are expected as Macomb County Quilt Guild presents Quilts From the Attic 2018 on Friday and Saturday, April 27-28. The Quilt Show will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Roseville Eastpointe Recreation Center, 18185 Sycamore Street in Roseville, MI 48066. There will be a special display of the guild’s SWEET 16 CHALLENGE Quilts. These entries will utilize a shade of pink and 16 of anything in design, such as 16 colors, 16 geometric shapes or 16 blocks.

In addition, 22 vendors will showcase their wares — quilts, patterns, accessories and fabric. There will be how-to demonstrations of the latest quilt tools and techniques. There will be door prizes and food available for purchase. For more Quilt Show information including Contest Categories, Rules and Entry Forms, visit macombcountyquiltguild.org/quiltshows.html

This will be the sixth quilt show presented by the guild. MCQG is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to fellowship and education in the art of quilting. Begun in 2001, nearly 200 members currently meet monthly from September to June at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Clemens.