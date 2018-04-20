Chip In Fore Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan Golf Outing logo

By Logan Tesmer, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

Dust off your clubs because golf season is here and the Chip in ‘FORE’ Assistance League is holding a Golf Scramble and Charity Dinner on June 26th in Lake Orion.

Come and enjoy a full day of golf and other activities with the Assistance League’s Southeastern Michigan Chapter. For $200 per player you can play 18 holes of golf and win prizes. The event goes outside-to-in with a boxed lunch, course drink tickets, a prime rib buffet dinner, and a 2-hour open bar.

The Scramble tees off with the Helicopter Ball Drop. You pay $25 to receive a ball ticket or $100 to receive five. Everyone’s numbered golf balls will be dropped on the course by a helicopter and the ball that lands closest to the hole will receive $2,500 cash. The evening will follow-through with a wine pull, basket raffles, and silent auctions for trips, Tigers’ tickets, golf outings, upscale dinner packages, and season tickets to The Meadow Brook Theatre.

All proceeds for the event support the Philanthropic Programs of Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan. The programs include Operation School Bell which provides new clothing and necessities to over 4,500 students; Assault Survivor Kits that are distributed to over 1,200 survivors; Wee Help which provides kits for over 900 newborns; and food distributions to more than 3,800 children and adults.

The Michigan chapter of Assistance League is an all-volunteer organization whose purpose is to clothe, feed, educate and comfort children and adults through community-based programs in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties. With no paid staff, funds raised remain in Michigan assisting over 23,000 children and adults.

The Chip in ‘FORE’ Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan’s Golf Scramble and Charity Dinner will be held on Tuesday, June 26th at the Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Lake Orion, 1081 Indianwood Road. The event starts at 11:30am, rain or shine.

To sign-up, go to Semich.assistanceleague.org or call (248) 561-9719. If you can’t attend but still want to donate, go to their website for more information.

Logan Tesmer is a graduate of Specs Howard School of Media Arts, Pursuing a career in Media Production.