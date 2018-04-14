On this episode of Street Beat, host April Moss looks at what metro Detroit is doing to aid Syrian refugees.

First, Vickie Thompson-Sandy, the President of Samaritas, and the Program Manager for New Americans, Mihaela Mitrofan, discuss refugee resettlement.

Then, Dr.Hend Azhary and Dr. Conrad Fischer, both physician volunteers with the Syrian American Medical Society that works with refugees in the camps, discuss what is happening in the camps.

Then, Navine Gazayerli Rojas and Peggy Dahlberg, board members with the Syrian American Rescue Network, discuss some of the issues facing refugees.

Finally, Birmingham First United Methodist Church volunteer Richard Teets and recent immigrant Ahmad Farawati, talk about settling into the metro Detroit area.