Filed Under:Street Beat

On this episode of Street Beat, host April Moss looks at what metro Detroit is doing to aid Syrian refugees.

image2 Street Beat: Detroit’s Response To The Refugee Crisis

First, Vickie Thompson-Sandy, the President of Samaritas, and the Program Manager for New Americans, Mihaela Mitrofan, discuss refugee resettlement.

image3 Street Beat: Detroit’s Response To The Refugee Crisis

Then, Dr.Hend Azhary and Dr. Conrad Fischer, both physician volunteers with the Syrian American Medical Society that works with refugees in the camps, discuss what is happening in the camps.

image6 Street Beat: Detroit’s Response To The Refugee Crisis

Then, Navine Gazayerli Rojas and Peggy Dahlberg, board members with the Syrian American Rescue Network, discuss some of the issues facing refugees.

image9 Street Beat: Detroit’s Response To The Refugee Crisis

Finally, Birmingham First United Methodist Church volunteer Richard Teets and recent immigrant Ahmad Farawati, talk about settling into the metro Detroit area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live