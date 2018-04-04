By Logan Tesmer, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

The demand for more comprehensive and specialized training is so great in Detroit. It is especially important to those seeking to start or grow their nonprofit or social enterprise. That’s why Bamboo Detroit, MP Consulting Group, and The University of Detroit Mercy are hosting a full day of learning and strengths-building for those entrepreneurs.

The Detroit Nonprofit Day conference is being hosted at the University of Detroit Mercy on April 14th. More than 200 nonprofit community leaders are expected to attend. The one-day conference aims to empower attendees with the knowledge, skills, tools, and confidence required for long-term sustainability and impact.

“Social entrepreneurship is important to the Bamboo Detroit family. We want to help make resources available to those considering working in the nonprofit space or looking to grow within it,” says Amanda Lewan, co-founder of Bamboo Detroit.

Conference co-host Monique Phillips, CEO of MP Consulting Group, says, “The Detroit Nonprofit Day conference is a unique event that unites seasoned nonprofit experts with more than 200 nonprofit community leaders and professionals seeking to network, learn, and acquire the skills necessary to make their nonprofit more lucrative and sustainable in today’s competitive grants and fundraising landscapes. It will be an exciting and motivating day!”

The day will feature a networking breakfast and lunch, seven workshops, and three breakout sessions. The sessions are facilitated by experts in the nonprofit industry and opening remarks will be delivered by Ryan Friedrichs, chief development officer for the City of Detroit.

“Nonprofits work hard to change our city, and often doing so on a very limited budget,” says Phillips. “This conference will help nonprofit professionals strengthen their operations, find new revenue sources and take their growth to the next level.”

Here is the schedule of the workshop sessions and speakers:

9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. – Understanding the Basics (Presentation) – Monique Phillips, CEO, MP Consulting Group

9:50 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. – Building A Solid Board of Directors (Presentation) – Ursula Adams, Executive Director, The Red-Yellow Consulting Group and The SheHive

10:40 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. – Developing Sustainable (and Fundable) Programs (Presentation) – Edward Foxworth, Executive Director, APEX Leadership Academy

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Writing and Branding Your Narrative (Presentation + Breakout) – Kate Cherry, Program Director, Connect Detroit

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Acquiring Individual & Corporate Donations (Presentation + Breakout) – Rachel Decker, Owner, Detroit Philanthropy

3:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. – Developing Your Budgets & Managing Your Finances (Presentation + Breakout) – LaShonda Cooley, CEO, LLC Consulting

4:40 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Performance Measurement and Evaluation (Presentation) – Derrin Leppek, Director of Social Entrepreneurship, University of Detroit Mercy

5:25 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Closing Remarks – MP Consulting Group, Bamboo Detroit, University of Detroit Mercy

The conference is Saturday, April 14, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Detroit Mercy located at 4001 W. McNichols Rd. in Detroit.

General admission tickets are $150 or $75.99 for students. To purchase tickets and learn more about the full list of speakers and sessions, go to DetroitNonprofit.com

Logan Tesmer is a graduate of Specs Howard School of Media Arts, pursuing a career in media production.