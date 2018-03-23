Filed Under:Street Beat
This week on Street Beat, March is National Reading Month so host Lisa Germani looks at the importance of literacy.

First, Hilarie Chambers, the Executive Director of Reading Works Detroit, tells us how they help with adults’ literary education.

Then Pamela Good, the president and executive director of Beyond Basics; and Javier Reed, outreach director of Beyond Basics; explain how their program helps children reach grade level and beyond in reading.

Next, Sue Abbey, a tutor with Oakland Literacy Council; and Megumi “Meg” Nishimura, one of their students, explains the process that takes place between tutor and student.

Finally, Shirley Oleinick, Council Co-Chair for the Storytellers Guild at the Birmingham Community House discusses how the Storytellers Guild helps children develop a love of reading.

