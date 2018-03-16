Thomas, Tony & LisaThomas DeSena and Tony Stevenson with Gift of Life Marrow Registry and Street Beat host Lisa Germani (Credit: Logan Tesmer/ CW50)
This week on Street Beat, host Lisa Germani looks at several ways you can save a life. First, Scott Stockinger, RN, EMT-P, Injury Prevention and EMS Liaison Coordinator, Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn explains the “Stop the Bleed” program that trains people to stop life-threatening bleeding issues and discusses the importance of knowing CPR. Then Alex Teska, Community Relations Liaison, and Collin Ross, Vice President Global Development at Eversight, an eye bank headquartered in Michigan, discuss the gift of sight. Finally, her last guests know the importance of becoming a bone marrow donor from both sides of the story: Thomas DeSena is a donor on the Gift of Life Marrow Registry and Tony Stevenson lost his daughter Natalie while she was waiting on a donor match.
Saturday, March 18, 2018 at 8:30 on CW50.