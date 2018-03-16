Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 3/5There's lots of newly released music this week on the playlist! So take a minute to get yourself caught up!

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 3/12The temps are still cold, but this week's playlist might just be the warm up you're looking for. Check out new music featured this week!

Hamtramck Music Fest Starts Friday - Get The Details HereFeaturing 162 musical acts in 21 different venues over the span of 3 nights in just one city, the Fifth Annual Hamtramck Music Fest is the place to be for music and entertainment in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.

Street Beat: DNR and Detroit Horse Power

DIY Cover Stops Cats From Treating My Kid's Sandbox Like A LitterboxCover your sandboxes folks. Don't go through the shame, worry and hysteria of a fecal CATastrophy. Check out my build of a simple and cheap solution that takes care of a number of sandbox sins. Thanks to this blogger Valerie for the idea.

Street Beat: Women's History MonthOn this edition of Street Beat, April Moss talks with the Michigan Women’s Historical Center and Hall of Fame, the Michigan Women’s Foundation, Inforum Southeast Regional Council, and the National Congress of Black Women, Oakland Chapter to talk about Women's History Month.

5th Annual Hamtramck Music Festival: Artist Q and A!The 5th Annual Hamtramck Music Festival is back this weekend! Wondering what some bands had to say about it? Well check out our Q and A to find out!

Celebrate Black History Month With Palmer Woods “Music in Homes”What better way to celebrate Black History Month than with Palmer Woods “Music in Homes” concert series featuring the A. Spencer Barefield Sextet, performing jazz, classical, and music from around the world.

Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 2/26Music never gets old...especially when you have our playlist to provide you with new tunes from around Detroit for your listening pleasure! Don't trudge through those music websites, just click here and see how easy finding new music can be!

Re-Inventing the Abbotts - Life SentenceWhen the INS unexpectedly shows up to Stella and Wes’ apartment to check the legitimacy of their marriage, they realize that they need to defend their marriage or Wes might be deported back to London.