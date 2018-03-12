Street Beat is celebrating Women’s History Month by showcasing four women that spend their days helping other women in Michigan or by shining a light on Michigan’s women from history. April Moss hosts this week’s Street Beat and sits down with Dr. Caitlyn Perry Dial. They talk about the Michigan Women’s Historical Center and the different events and activities that the organization has for women. Some of the places they talk about are the Women’s History Museum, the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame, and the Women’s History Trail.

Then, April brings in Carolyn Cassin from the Michigan Women’s Foundation. They discuss how the Michigan Women’s Foundation and the Michigan Women’s Historical Center are merging to form one organization. Cassin also discusses how her organization helps young women gain opportunities, invests in women entrepreneurs, and solve problems for women with the hope of changing the culture of gender bias.

Leadership continues to be a challenge for women. However, April Moss sits down with Tamika Mayes from Inforum Michigan to show how ideas, education, and strategic networking can help women across Michigan form business opportunities and relationships. They also mention the Women’s Inner Circle event in Michigan.

Dorothy Dean is from the National Congress of Black Women’s Oakland branch and joins April Moss to discuss how the NCBW gives black women the tools and training to help them enter and thrive in the political arena. Dean also mentions how the NCBW goes into schools during major election years and hands out mock ballots to introduce students to the voting process.