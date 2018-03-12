Filed Under:iZombie

IZOMBIE – Monday, March 12, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50. LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, PART 1 – Love is in the air after Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of a hopeless romantic, and she can’t stop herself from meddling in Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) relationship. Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv continue to try to work through their differences. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is approached with an interesting offer. Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier (#403).  Original airdate 3/12/2018.

