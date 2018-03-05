Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on Street Beat, Host Amyre Makupson looks at Michigan’s Natural Resources. First, Linda Walter, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Adventure Center Director, explains how they bring the Michigan outdoors “indoors” for Detroit area residents.

image31 Street Beat: DNR and Detroit Horse Power

DNR Southern Michigan Trail Specialist, Nikki Van Bloem, and Street Beat host Amyre Makupson (Credit: Logan Tesmer, CW50 Intern)

Then, the DNR Southern Michigan Trail Specialist, Nikki Van Bloem, shares what is happening on the trails, parks, and waterways in Michigan.

image5 Street Beat: DNR and Detroit Horse Power

DNR Southern Michigan Trail Specialist, Nikki Van Bloem, and Street Beat host Amyre Makupson (Credit: Logan Tesmer, CW50)

Next U.S. Army retired Lt. Col. Don Packard from the Michigan Horse Council stops by to discuss the impact horses have on the Michigan economy.

image3 Street Beat: DNR and Detroit Horse Power

Detroit Horse Power’s David Silver and Yvonne Mejias and Street Beat host Amyre Makupson (Credit: Logan Tesmer, CBS 62/CW50 Intern)

Finally, Detroit Horse Power president David Silver and Yvonne Mejias, Detroit Horse Power Program Director, explains how this non-profit helps Detroit children build confidence through involvement with horses.

image4 Street Beat: DNR and Detroit Horse Power

Detroit Horse Power’s David Silver and Yvonne Mejias (Credit: Logan Tesmer, CW50)

