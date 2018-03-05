This week on Street Beat, Host Amyre Makupson looks at Michigan’s Natural Resources. First, Linda Walter, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Outdoor Adventure Center Director, explains how they bring the Michigan outdoors “indoors” for Detroit area residents.

Then, the DNR Southern Michigan Trail Specialist, Nikki Van Bloem, shares what is happening on the trails, parks, and waterways in Michigan.

Next U.S. Army retired Lt. Col. Don Packard from the Michigan Horse Council stops by to discuss the impact horses have on the Michigan economy.

Finally, Detroit Horse Power president David Silver and Yvonne Mejias, Detroit Horse Power Program Director, explains how this non-profit helps Detroit children build confidence through involvement with horses.