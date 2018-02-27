By Logan Tesmer, CBS62/CW50 Intern

Featuring 162 musical acts in 21 different venues over the span of 3 nights in just one city, the Fifth Annual Hamtramck Music Fest is the place to be for music and entertainment in the Metro Detroit area this weekend.

From March 1-4, come experience the vast musical heritage of Detroit with bands who are new and old, playing all genres of music from loud and powerful beats that will make your eardrums ring to soft and smooth tones that will run chills down your arms. During the day, there are music workshops for kids and families. The bar and club performances at night are for adults. Performing in unique venues and bars across the city, there’s something somewhere that appeals to everyone’s musical taste in Hamtramck.

The Hamtramck Music Fest’s mission is to “celebrate and enrich our community in Hamtramck and the surrounding Metropolitan Detroit area.” Through this, the city built a music festival that is powered by the people, for the people. Staying true to their mission, all proceeds from the festival are donated to the Hamtramck Public Schools’ Music and Art programs.

“It is run by community organizers, volunteers, and musicians who volunteer their time and talents to make it happen,” said Eugene Strobe, co-organizer of the Hamtramck Music Fest.

A $10.00 wristband will get you into every venue through the event except one. The March 4th Sunday brunch from 11am-3pm will cost you an additional $8.00. Wristbands can be bought for cash only at local area record stores as well as at Cafe 1923, Detroit Threads, and Small’s Bar in Hamtramck during normal business hours. Wristbands will also be available at several venue locations during the festival. By volunteering to help with the festival, you will receive a complimentary wristband.

Here’s a list of the wristband record store vendors:

Dearborn Music

Dr. Disk (Windsor)

Encore Records

Flipside Records

Found Sound

Graveyard Records

Hello Records

Melodies & Memories

People Records

PJ’s Records (Ann Arbor)

Rock City Records

Solo Records

Stormy Records

Street Corner Music

UHF Records

Underground Vinyl

Weirdsville Records

For more details and a full list on the weekend’s band lineup, go to HamtramckMusicFest.com.

Logan Tesmer is a Specs Howard School of Media Arts graduate and is pursuing a career in media production.