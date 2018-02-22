By Logan Tesmer, CBS 62/W50 Intern

If you enjoy watching Black Lighting, Flash, Supergirl, Arrow and more on CW50, then the Michigan State University (MSU) Comic Book Forum is where you’ll learn what goes into creating the worlds behind a comic book.

MSU is hosting the 11th Annual Comic Book Conference on February 22, 23, and 24 at the University’s Main Library. The three day event Comic Forum features an exhibition, discussion panels, and keynote speakers!

The event also includes a private tour into MSU’s Special Collection Library which is the largest public collection of comics in the world!

Award-winning comic creator Lucy Knisley and award winning editor Diana Schutz are the keynote speakers on Friday and Saturday. Three dozen comic creators will exhibit their work to the public in the event’s Artist Alley.

Here’s the event schedule:

Keynote Speakers:

Friday Feb. 23 – 7-8:30pm (Main Library Green Room) Diana Schutz – Saturday Feb. 24 – 12:15-1:30pm (Main Library Smart Classroom)

Women in Comics Gallery Exhibition: Now – Mar. 2 (Main Library)

Muslim Journies Public Lecture and Book Discussion: Thursday Feb. 22 – 7pm (Main Library Green Room)

Artist Alley and Panel Discusssion: Saturday Feb. 24 – 11am-5pm (Main Library 3rd Floor)

Private Tour of the MSU Special Collections Library: Saturday Feb. 24 – 10am (Reservation required, walk-ups not admitted. Email comics@msu.edu with subject heading: MSU COMICS COLLECTIONS TOUR)

The MSU Comics Forum is free and open to the public. If you’re not able to attend, but would still like to get involved, the keynote speakers will be Live Streamed for everyone to see at http://go.cal.msu.edu/msucomicsforum

Friday Feb. 23 – 7pm EST Diana Schutz – Saturday Feb. 24 – 12:15pm EST

For more information visit http://comicsforum.msu.edu/