guitarist/composer A. Spencer Barefield A. Spencer Barefield at the Concert of Colors, July 2012 (credit: ©Barbara Barefield)

By Logan Tesmer CBS62/CW50 Intern

It’s Black History month. What better way to celebrate than with Palmer Woods “Music in Homes” concert series featuring the A. Spencer Barefield Sextet, performing jazz, classical, and music from around the world.

Barefield is a widely acclaimed guitarist, soloist, composer and ensemble leader who has performed, toured and recorded extensively for nearly four decades.

This is the 11th year Palmer Woods “Music in Homes” has celebrated Black History Month with concerts and art featured in mansions and historic homes in Detroit’s Palmer Woods Neighborhood. This year’s concert is on Saturday, February 24th at 8pm in a 1927 Tutor Revival, which is home to an abundance of African and African-American artwork.

Come and enjoy the concert that is full of life, joy, and soul, as extraordinary artists from several generations perform an homage to the history of black music from the 20th century to the present. You will also receive an assortment of delicious soul food-inspired meals that reflect the theme of the music being performed.

Tickets and more information can be found at http://palmerwoods.org/ or by calling 313-891-2514.

Tickets range from $50 – $60, with discounts for groups of 10 or more. The address of the concert home in Palmer Woods is revealed when tickets are purchased.