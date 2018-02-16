This week on “Street Beat”, host Lisa Germani discusses eating disorders, their causes, diagnoses, and treatments.

Her guests include Leon Judd, President of the Metro chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Michael Weinberger, the founder of “A Plan For Living”.

Dr. Gary Katz, a general surgeon for St. John Providence Weight Loss; Jacquelyn K. Smiertka, a Registered Nurse and the Program Director of Beyond Change: Living a Healthy Life After Obesity Surgery.

Tracy Strieter, the Wellness and Business Development Coordinator for Medical Weight Loss Clinic.

