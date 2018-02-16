Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on “Street Beat”, host Lisa Germani discusses eating disorders, their causes, diagnoses, and treatments.

image21 Street Beat: Eating Disorders

Her guests include Leon Judd, President of the Metro chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

image4 Street Beat: Eating Disorders

Michael Weinberger, the founder of “A Plan For Living”.

image22 Street Beat: Eating Disorders

Dr. Gary Katz, a general surgeon for St. John Providence Weight Loss; Jacquelyn K. Smiertka, a Registered Nurse and the Program Director of Beyond Change:  Living a Healthy Life After Obesity Surgery.

image41 Street Beat: Eating Disorders

Tracy Strieter, the Wellness and Business Development Coordinator for Medical Weight Loss Clinic.

Watch Street Beat, Saturday at 8:30 on CW50.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live