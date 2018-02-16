Making heart symbol with snowy hands (credit: istock)

By Logan Tesmer, CBS62/CW50 Intern

The Oakland County Police and Firefighters are coming out in force to help Oakland County Special Olympics raise funds to support their programs.

On February 24th, Oakland County’s finest will compete against each other during a 12-hour hockey game. The Guns (police) and Hoses (firefighters) are signed up in two-hour shifts to battle for hockey supremacy. After a long day of hockey action, who will be the ultimate winner? The kids!

This marathon hockey game is only one event during the Oakland County Special Olympics’ 1st Annual Winterfest Fundraiser. There’s also a 5k walk, Football-Bowling as well as a virtual golf tournament. Head inside and enjoy live music with Johnny Stevenson and Patrick J, face painting, and a free crafts corner for your kids.

“It’s a great cause,” said Winterfest coordinator Renee McCarthy. “It’s going to be exciting to see so many people enjoying themselves at this family based community event. What is even more exciting is seeing the faces of our 1,200+ Special Olympic Athletes participating in year round sporting events and other life enhancing activities which is made possible from events like Winterfest.”

Most of the Winterfest events are free, but some require a donation. All donations are appreciated and go to support year-round activities that help further their journey to the Special Olympics.

Check out the day’s activities:

A 5K winter walk (9:30am – 12:30pm) ($30, includes Winterfest beanie, hot chocolate/donuts)

Football-Bowling (12:00pm – 6:00pm) ($96 per hour)

Virtual Golf Tournament (2:00pm-6:00pm)

Live music and dancing (12:00pm – 5:00pm)

Silent auction (12:00pm – 5:00pm)

Face painting (12:00pm – 5:00pm)

Zinnovations Tubing slide (12:00pm – 5:00pm) ($5, for as many rides as you’d like!)

Craft corner featuring Home Depot’s Kid Workshop (12:00pm – 5:00pm)

Carnival games (12:00pm – 5:00pm)

Ice sculptures

Variety of 50/50 raffles

The fundraiser will run from 9am to 10pm on February 24th at On the Dunes Sports Center, 2055 Haggerty Road between Maple Road and Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township, Michigan.

To register for an event, make a contribution or learn more about Special Olympics Oakland County and Winterfest 2018, visit www.firstgiving.com/somiarea/A15Winterfest

Special Olympics provides year round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Athletes are given continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness and athletic skill, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.