Astronomicon Promo Photo (Courtesy of Adrenaline PR)

By Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

The newest pop culture convention in Metro Detroit is set to blastoff this weekend! The inaugural Astronomicon Pop Culture Convention will be taking place in Sterling Heights starting February 9th and running through the 11th. Toys, comics, and video games will all be center stage at Astronomicon along with various actors, artists, and entertainers.

If you are a WWE fan like myself then this convention is a must see! Legends such as Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Charles Wright aka The Godfather, Eric Bischoff, and 5-time WCW Champion Booker T will all be on hand for photo opportunities and autographs. That’s not all! Some of your favorite actors will be there too like Jon Heder, star of Napoleon Dynamite, and Ryan Hurst from Sons of Anarchy and Bates Motel.

Don’t forget to bring the kids! Astronomicon will also hold a DIY Kids Workshop at the convention for children between the ages of 5-12, giving them a chance to learn and build a variety of projects such as birdhouses and firetrucks.

Astronomicon will be held at the Wyndham Garden in Sterling Heights. Times are as followed:

Friday: 5pm – 10pm

Saturday 11am – 7pm

Sunday 11am – 5pm

Tickets are on sale now. A weekend pass for all 3 days can also be purchased if you don’t want to miss out on any of the action. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Astronomicon.com or Facebook.com/OfficialAstronomicon