This week on Street Beat, the CW50 partnership with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion continues with a look at “Diversity, Race, and Inclusion among African-Americans and the city of Detroit.”

 

DIVERSITY DAY:  Diversity, Race, and Inclusion among African Americans and the city of Detroit

Host Amyre Makupson gets insight into the issue from Misha Stallworth, a Detroit School Board member and director of arts & culture at Hannan Center; Danielle Carin Dunn, author and neighborhood organizer; film director Bruce Harper; Pastor Dennis Talbert; youth organizers Jessica Rose Bowie of B Moore Radio and Kennedy Taylor, an intern with the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion.

Finally, Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion program director Yusef Bunchy Shakur; and diversity consultant, Freda Sampson wrap up the discussion.

