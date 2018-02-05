Filed Under:Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8 p.m. on CW50 – BLASTS FROM THE PAST – Just as Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) tries to be more realistic and practical, Trent (guest star Paul Welsh) throws a wrench into her plans. At the same time Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz) reckon with their shared history. Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and David Hull also star. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the episode, directed by Stuart McDonald (#312).  Original airdate 2/9/2018.

