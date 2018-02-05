Filed Under:Arrow

ARROW – Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 9 p.m. on CW50 – CAYDEN JAMES LAUNCHES A FULL OUT ATTACK – Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) discovers a secret about the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) that pushes him over the edge. Knowing everyone and everything he loves is in danger, Oliver must decide if he can do this alone or if he needs to turn to his old teammates for help. William (guest star Jack Moore) starts to demand more of Oliver’s time. JJ Makaro directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#613).  Original airdate 2/8/2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live