This week on Street Beat, host April Moss talks to multiple organizations looking to aid the homeless population and low income families, especially in the winter months.

First, The Empowerment Plan Founder and CEO, Veronika Scott discusses their coat that doubles as a sleeping bag and putting homeless single parents to work.

Then, Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager for Covenant House Michigan stops by to talk about their program aimed at helping homeless youth 18-24.

Next, Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of the Heat and Warmth Fund explains how they help low income families keep their utilities on.

Finally, Gretchen Korzuck, HIP Coordinator and Karol Chubb, Development Associate for Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley tells us about their home improvement program.