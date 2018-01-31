Filed Under:Street Beat

This week on Street Beat, host April Moss talks to multiple organizations looking to aid the homeless population and low income families, especially in the winter months.

sb veronika scott Street Beat: Help For The Homeless

The Empowerment Plan Founder & CEO Veronika Scott and Street Beat host April Moss (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

First, The Empowerment Plan Founder and CEO, Veronika Scott discusses their coat that doubles as a sleeping bag and putting homeless single parents to work.

sb stephanie taylor Street Beat: Help For The Homeless

Stephanie Taylor of Covenant House Michigan and Street Beat host April Moss (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

Then, Stephanie Taylor, Street Outreach Manager for Covenant House Michigan stops by to talk about their program aimed at helping homeless youth 18-24.

sb saunteel jenkins Street Beat: Help For The Homeless

Saunteel Jenkins CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund and Street Beat host April Moss (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

Next, Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of the Heat and Warmth Fund explains how they help low income families keep their utilities on.

sb karol gretchen 2 Street Beat: Help For The Homeless

Karol Chubb & Gretchen Korzuck of Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley (credit: Juwan Outlaw/CW50)

Finally, Gretchen Korzuck, HIP Coordinator and Karol Chubb, Development Associate for Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley tells us about their home improvement program.

