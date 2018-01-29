Crazy Ex-Girlfriend -- "Nathaniel and I are Just Friends!" -- Image Number: CEG311a_0270jpg. -- Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Michael Hyatt as Dr. Akopian -- Photo: Scott Everett White/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND – Friday, February 2, 2018 at 8 pm on CW50 – JUST EMBRACE MY REALITY – Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) faces some fears in therapy while Paula (Donna Lynn Champlin) brings a new friend to work. Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz also star and Parvesh Cheena guest stars. Rene Gube wrote the episode, directed by Erin Ehrlich (#311). Original airdate 2/2/2018.