THE FLASH – Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8 pm on CW50 – THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING MEN – A meta who can shrink anything he touches battles Team Flash. Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Ralph (guest star Hartley Sawyer) get caught in his crossfire and are shrunk to miniature versions of themselves. Cecile (guest star Danielle Nicolet) realizes her pregnancy has caused her to have temporary powers and discovers she can hear other people’s thoughts, which unnerves Joe (Jesse L. Martin). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) meets someone with a mysterious connection to Henry Allen. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Judalina Neira (#412). Original airdate 1/30/2018.