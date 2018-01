VALOR – Monday, January 29, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50 – SEASON FINALE – Nora (Christina Ochoa) is ready to confess despite the consequences. Meanwhile, Ian (Charlie Barnett) is blindsided by an evil truth. Matt Barr, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch, Melissa Roxburgh and Corbin Reid also star. Josh Reims wrote the episode, directed by Gregory Prange (#113). Original airdate 1/29/2018.