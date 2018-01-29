Filed Under:Riverdale

RIVERDALE – Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 8 pm on CW50 – FORGIVE ME FATHER FOR I HAVE SINNED – As preparations for her confirmation ceremony get underway, Veronica (Camila Mendes) becomes concerned that Archie (KJ Apa), who’s agreed to be Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) “intern,” may be learning too much about her family’s secret business dealings. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) lead the charge after an incident at Pickens Park leads to increased tensions among the Serpents. Meanwhile, Chic (guest star Hart Denton) helps Betty (Lili Reinhart) deal with her inner darkness, while Archie finds himself in over his head after a high-stakes poker game with Hiram’s shady inner-circle goes awry. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#212). Original airdate 1/31/2018.

