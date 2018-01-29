Filed Under:Arrow
Arrow -- "We Fall" -- Image Number: AR611a_0418.jpg -- Pictured: Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ARROW – Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 9 pm on CW50 – OLIVER AND DINAH FACE OFF – Oliver (Stephen Amell) continues his battle with Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson). Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) and Oliver have a major disagreement that endangers the life of one of their own. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama (#612).  Original airdate 2/1/2018.

