By: Juwan Outlaw CBS 62/ CW 50 Intern

The National Arab Orchestra (NAO) will be heading to the Detroit Music Hall this February to celebrate Arab women in the arts. “On The Shoulder of Giants: Arab Women in Music” will be NAO’s fifth concert of the 2017-18 season featuring composer Suad Lakišić Bushnaq and vocalist Lubana Al Quntar, Hela Melki, Marianne Layousse, and Razan Ramzi. In addition to the stellar music, NAO will also present artwork from Haifa Jamalieh along with a poem by Iraqi poet, Dunya Mikhail.

“We are very excited to honor Arab women in music and the arts, participating at the Orchestra’s home base, the Detroit Music Hall for the Performing Arts whose mission includes providing education that reflects the diverse mix of cultures that make up our community,” says NAO’s conductor and musical director, Michael Ibrahim. Ibrahim, a metro Detroit native, has received world-renowned praise for his musical background. Graduating with a bachelor’s in music from Eastern Michigan University, Ibrahim went on to earn his master’s degree in music conducting from Wayne State University.

The event will be held February 10, 2018, from 8pm – 10pm at the Detroit Music Hall with tickets starting at $20. Visit NationalArabOrchestra.org or MusicHall.org for more information regarding ticket sells.

