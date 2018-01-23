(istock)

By: Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW 50 Intern

January 21st to the 27th is Michigan School Choice Week and the state is encouraging parents to take a closer look at their child’s education options. The week will feature open houses, information sessions, and school tours to give parents a full slate of material to ensure they are making the right choice for their child. Dating back to 2011, National School Choice Week has been a non-political and independent effort to bring awareness across the country. Nearly 7 million Americans are expected to participate in this year’s School Choice Week which would make it the largest series of education-related events in U.S. history.

Over 20 cities and 3 counties in the state of Michigan have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their community. This week is giving Michigan’s 2.2 million children and their parents an option to choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, or even homeschooling. “With so many events and activities across Michigan, National School Choice Week provides an ideal time for Michigan families to evaluate the education options available for their children,” says Andrew Campanella, President of National School Choice Week.

For more information regarding Michigan’s School Choice Week please visit SchoolChoiceWeek.com