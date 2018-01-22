Saladin Ahmed's ABBOTT courtesy of Vault of Midnight

By Juwan Outlaw, CBS 62/CW50 Intern

Hey comic book fans! Marvel writer Saladin Ahmed will be holding a debut issue signing of his new comic book ABBOT on Saturday, January 27th at Vault of Midnight in Detroit. ABBOT is set in Detroit during the 1970’s and centers around Elena Abbot, a female black journalist who investigates crimes around the city that has been largely ignored by the local police.

“Abbott is a brilliant, tenacious reporter covering everything from organized crime to police brutality,” says author Saladin Ahmed. Ahmed, a Detroit-area native, has been active in the comic book community starting with his fantasy novel, Throne of the Crescent Moon which received great praise by winning the Locus Award for Best First Novel. Following the success, Ahmed went on to become the writer of the newly revived Marvel comic book series, “Black Bolt” in 2017.

Ahmed views the city of Detroit as the co-star to the book stating, “Set in 1972 the year Nixon was re-elected and Motown Records left for Los Angeles, ABBOT takes place against a backdrop of white flight and black renaissance in Detroit.”

The event will be held at the Vault of Midnight in Detroit from 1pm-4pm. Founded in 1996, the Michigan based comic book store also has stores located in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids. For more information regarding the signing or Vault of Michigan, please visit their website VaultOfMidnight.com or check them out on Twitter @VaultOfMidnight