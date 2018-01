This week on Street Beat, host Rob Stone looks at mental health issues.

First Dr. Gina Lynem explains Seasonal Affective Disorder, the signs of mental illness, and when to seek counseling.

Then, Heather Rae, the President and CEO of Common Ground, explains how this agency helps those in a crisis situation.

Next, the founder of Know Resolve, Dennis Liegghio, talks about the issues of teen suicide.

Finally, the multi-cultural counseling center iAmerica is introduced by its Director, Rabia Latif.