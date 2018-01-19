Filed Under:Jane The Virgin

JANE THE VIRGIN – Friday, January 27, 2018 at 9pm on CW50 – REALIZATIONS – After Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) decide to send Mateo to a new school, they become guilt-ridden when they are forced to lie to get him in.  After Xo (Andrea Navedo) convinces Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to attend therapy they both are surprised by their emotions.   Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) finds herself in big trouble with no one to turn to for help, not even Rafael.  Ivonne Coll also stars. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Paul Sciarrotta (#408).  Original airdate 1/26/2018. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW50 Detroit

Street Beat
Detroit Proud Playlists
Detroit Proud

Listen Live